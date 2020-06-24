The Indian rupee today reversed early gains and settled lower lower today, tracking volatile domestic equity markets and a strong US dollar. The rupee settled 8 paise lower at 75.72 as compared to the previous close of 75.64. Opening at 75.60, the rupee traded in the range of 75.59 and 75.76 during the day.

“The geopolitical tensions between India and China have brought back the risk-off mood. We don’t expect the dispute to escalate and both the sides will contain it. Till then the market will remain skittish across markets due to these geopolitical tensions. Any escalation or uncertainty will lead to a sharp bull-run in USD/INR spot. Until 76 doesn’t break in USD-INR spot, it will continue to remain afloat. The immediate support lies around 75.75, and resistance around 76.50," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 96.737.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading over 500 points lower at in late trade while broader NSE Nifty fell to 10,300 levels.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth ₹168.96 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.87% to$42.26 per barrel.

Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking, said: "Markets would also be eyeing any development with regards to the trade deal between US and China, with conflicting noise around the same which could seemingly favor interest in greenback all over again as a safe haven."

