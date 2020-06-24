Rupee gives up gains to settle lower against US dollar

“The geopolitical tensions between India and China have brought back the risk-off mood. We don’t expect the dispute to escalate and both the sides will contain it. Till then the market will remain skittish across markets due to these geopolitical tensions. Any escalation or uncertainty will lead to a sharp bull-run in USD/INR spot. Until 76 doesn’t break in USD-INR spot, it will continue to remain afloat. The immediate support lies around 75.75, and resistance around 76.50," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.