Indian rupee jumps against US dollar, bonds rally. Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:47 AM IST
- Rupee-dollar rate today: The dollar index fell below 110, leading to sharp jump in Indian currency
Indian rupee jumped sharply against while sovereign bonds also rose after the US currency plunged on speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. The rupee rose to 82.20 against the US dollar compared to its close on Tuesday of 82.7250 while 10-year bond yields fell to 7.376. Bond prices are inversely related to yields. The yield fell seven basis points to end at 7.4424% on Tuesday.