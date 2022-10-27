Indian rupee jumps against US dollar, bonds rally

"There is a near-term under current of ‘risk-on’ in equity markets globally triggered by expectations that the central banks will start moderating their rate hikes. The cue has come from Canada where their central bank raised rates only by 50 bps against expectations of 75 bps. Markets expect the Fed to moderate rate hikes starting December. Consequently the dollar index has fallen below 110 and the 10-year US bond yield has dipped to 4.03%. This might nudge FPIs to turn buyers imparting strength to the market. Nifty’s recent range of 17500-17800 looks set to be decisively broken on the upper end today. Financials, select autos and capital goods are well set to continue their recent rally," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.