As rupee hits a record low, here are four export-focused stocks to watch

The Indian rupee has had a rough 2026. It's now the worst-performing currency in Asia this year, down over 6% year-to-date, and the pressure isn't letting up.
The rupee hit an all-time low of ₹95.96 to the dollar during intraday trade on Thursday, before recovering slightly to around ₹95.8 on Friday. It continued to slide on Monday, touching a fresh record low of ₹96.12 against the US dollar.
The main culprit? Oil.
Crude prices have been surging, and Indian oil marketing companies are buying dollars in bulk to pay for imports, keeping constant pressure on the rupee. India imports roughly 90% of its oil and about half its gas, which leaves the currency especially exposed if the Iran conflict drags on and keeps energy markets on edge. Rising import costs are also widening India's trade deficit, adding another layer of strain on the external account.