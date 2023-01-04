Indian rupee set for a directional breakout against US dollar: Analysts2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST
The Indian rupee's may see big directional move after trading in a narrow range against the dollar over the last three weeks, analysts said. The rupee has been in a range of 82.40 to 82.94 range since mid-December, possibly due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and persistent demand for dollars.
