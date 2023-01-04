Indian rupee set for a directional breakout against US dollar: Analysts

“The rupee has remained constantly near the upper band of the broad range of 81.50-83.00 levels since mid-December despite the stronger domestic economy. Apparently amid heavy dollar buying by the PSUs, oil companies, and major corporates. On the other end, relatively fewer orders with exporters due to the global slowdown coupled with lower forward premiums are discouraging the exporters to sell. However, as witnessed earlier, RBI seems to have held its reins tight around 83.00 levels and would take an opportunity to use its reserves if there is any erratic move seen in the USDINR pair," CR Forex Advisors said.