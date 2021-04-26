Subscribe
Indian rupee strengthens against US greenback on gains in domestic equities



On Monday, the rupee traded at 74.78 to a dollar compared with 75.02 per dollar at close on Friday.
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Indian stock markets surged 1% at open on Monday, buoyed by the pick-up in vaccinations and falling cases in Maharashtra. Gains in Asian markets also boosted investor sentiment

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar in early deals on Monday, tracking gains in domestic equity markets, despite concerns over rising covid-19 cases in the country.

At 10:48am, the rupee traded at 74.78 to a dollar compared with 75.02 per dollar at close on Friday. The currency had opened at 74.86 against the dollar today and touched a high o74.84 and a low of 74.87 so far.

Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "The rupee had depreciated over 4% since March over concerns that rising infection could stymie growth. However, with dollar dipping ahead of FOMC meeting, and as global aid pledge boosting India's fight against covid, rupee seems to have found some buying."

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India's covid caseload has climbed to 1,69,60,172, with active cases crossing the 26-lakh mark, according to government data on Sunday.

Indian stock markets surged 1% at open on Monday, buoyed by the pick-up in vaccinations and falling cases in Maharashtra. Gains in Asian markets also boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex traded 1.4% higher at 48,557.44, while was up 1.2% at 14,520.15.

In the calendar year so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers, selling equities worth $6.39 billion and pulling out $2.09 billion in debt. Domestic institutional investors have net sold Rs15,434.77 crore worth in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.17% at 90.70

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil, edged 0.4% lower to $65.86 per barrel.

