Indian rupee today surges to over 2-month high against US dollar

“The rupee-dollar likely to trade in a wide range of 73.30-74.00 zone as nationalized banks could regain their position as the Jackson Hole event is now behind us. Broadly, any appreciating move is not favorable for the exporters & hence RBI could try to keep it on a depreciating mode by building their USD reserve kitty. On another side, the given move is an opportunity for the importers to cover every dip close to the 73.30 mark. The volatility is likely to remain high and there are higher chances that the USD-INR pair could recover back to 74-74.10 levels," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.