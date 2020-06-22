Rupee rises against US dollar, back near 76 per USD

"RBI's forex reserves rose another $6 billion in the week ended June 12th to a record $507.5 billion. A huge reserve buffer alters the structural dynamics in the rupee and gives the RBI greater power to influence rupee price action, it's relative valuation and volatility should it so decide. We expect the RBI to continue absorbing inflows, accumulating reserves and strengthening it's balance sheet. Inflows related to strategic investments by foreign investors in Jio and month-end exporter selling could cap up side in USD-INR this week. However, continuing reserve accumulation by the central bank should limit downside as well," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.