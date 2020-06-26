Rupee jumps sharply this week against US dollar

“Despite the rising coronavirus concerns, the global equity markets are higher reacting to new stimulus packages and unconventional easing. But, there is a lot of uncertainty over the spike in COVID-19 cases. The market is trying to figure out what the impact this is going to have on consumer activity in coming months, and it’s not clear now because we don’t know how bad this spike is going to get. So we expect it to trade within 75-76 in coming days," says Rahul Gupta, head of research for currency at Emkay Global Financial Services.