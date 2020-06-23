Rupee surges today against US dollar, tracking rally on Dalal Street

The Indian rupee today jumped sharply against the US dollar, boosted by firm equity markets, foreign fund inflows and broad weakness in the greenback. The rupee today settled 38 paise higher today at 75.64 per USD after trading in the range of 75.64 to 75.89 during the day. In comparison, the rupee had settled at 76.02 per US dollar in the previous session.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex today jumped over 500 points while Nifty 50 index edged closer to 10,500.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market in the previous session, as they bought equity shares worth ₹424.21 crore. Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers in the previous three sessions.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 96.847.

Global risk sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump's assurance on China deal. Financial markets were unsettled by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said the hard-won deal was "over", though U.S. President Donald Trump later soothed jangled nerves with an assurance that the agreement was fully intact.

"As the rupee is majorly impacted by global cues than the domestic, it is likely that the pair shall retrace back near 75.60 levels. Also, a failure of sustenance above 76.20 yet again confirms that the depreciation in the pair shall be limited and RBI is comfortable to keep rupee in range of 75.00-76.20 levels as witnessed," said Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67% to $43.37 per barrel.

"The US Dollar has weakened overnight. Anticipation of a second stimulus package is keeping the USD under pressure," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.









