Rupee surges today against US dollar, tracking rally on Dalal Street

"As the rupee is majorly impacted by global cues than the domestic, it is likely that the pair shall retrace back near 75.60 levels. Also, a failure of sustenance above 76.20 yet again confirms that the depreciation in the pair shall be limited and RBI is comfortable to keep rupee in range of 75.00-76.20 levels as witnessed," said Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors.