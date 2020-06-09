Rupee falls beyond 75.60 against US dollar

The rupee pared early gains to finish lower today against the US dollar amid strengthening American currency in the overseas markets and a selloff in domestic equity markets. The rupee opened at 75.52 against the US dollar, but pared the gains to settle at 75.61 against the US dollar, down 7 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled at 75.54 in the previous session.

Forex traders said persistent foreign fund flows and the revival of business activity supported the rupee, but strong US dollar weighed on the domestic unit.

Forex traders said persistent foreign fund flows and the revival of business activity supported the rupee, but strong US dollar weighed on the domestic unit.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex also gave up intra-day gains to settle over 400 points lower. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market today as they bought shares worth ₹490 crore, according to provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 96.707.

"Expect the moves across currencies to be subdued ahead of the Fed policy. Rupee has been trading a 75-76 range for many sessions now. FPIs are currently utilizing 47% of their limit in Government securities and 37% of their limit in corporate bonds," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.

While no major policy announcements are expected when the U.S. central bank wraps up its meeting on Wednesday, investors will look for hints that the Fed believes the worst part of the coronavirus crisis has passed.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday today as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery. (With Agency Inputs)