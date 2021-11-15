Indian share markets end flat; healthcare and FMCG stocks witness buying

Max Ventures & Industries has entered into a definitive agreement with its existing Japanese strategic partner in Max Speciality Films - Toppan Printing - to divest its remaining 51% stake in the specialty packaging films business for an enterprise value of ₹13.5 bn, translating into an equity value of about ₹6-6.5 bn (subject to customary adjustments). Toppan would also be taking over the debt of Max Ventures as part of the deal.

