Indian shares likely to open higher on lower crude prices, foreign inflow optimism

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday on a drop in crude oil prices and on optimism over foreign inflows, although the rise could be capped by potential profit booking after recent gains.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,057.5 as of 8:06 a.m. IST, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty 50, which closed at 24,986.4 on Sunday.

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The benchmark Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex edged lower in a special Diwali session on Sunday, as they consolidated after a seven-session winning streak.

The benchmark indexes jumped about 10.5% in seven sessions till Friday, their longest winning streak this year, supported by strong foreign inflows on easing oil prices and unwinding of global AI trade.

Foreign investors bought have Indian shares worth over $4.1 billion so far in November — already their biggest monthly inflows since September 2024.

Brent crude futures dropped nearly 1% to $97.5 per barrel, after US President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran while talks to end the conflict progress. [O/R]

Asian markets were up 0.8% after a wild week where doubts about demand for computer chips sent tech-heavy markets in Asia into some of their steepest falls in years.

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(Reporting by Vivek Kumar M; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)