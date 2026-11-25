Indian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, recovering some of Monday's losses, as foreign investors remained buyers in India and crude oil prices eased further, despite some renewed concerns over US tariffs.

Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

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GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,738 points, as of 7:43 a.m. IST (0213 GMT), indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,349.65 on Monday.

Foreign investors net bought Indian shares worth 56.73 billion rupees ($610.59 million) on Monday, as per provisional data. They have pumped in a record $14.28 billion so far this month in a rotation away from global AI stocks.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 1.8% on Monday, as broad-based profit-taking set in after a four-week winning streak. The indexes are up 10% and 10.7%, respectively, so far this month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.3% early on Wednesday as fresh US tariff threats hit sentiment and a tech-led rally fizzled, with the region's chip-heavy markets bearing the brunt of the selloff.

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The Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, including India, Reuters reported citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to $90.8 per barrel on rising supply and the prospect of a market surplus. The prices are down about 23% so far in November.

STOCKS TO WATCH ** Jupiter Wagons forms joint venture with South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems to bid jointly for metro tenders and manufacture coaches in India

** Centum Electronics enters into memorandum of understanding with SpacePixxel Technologies to explore development of advanced satellite payload and subsystems

($1 = 92.9100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vivek Kumar M; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

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