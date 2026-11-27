Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday as they look to extend their winning run to a fifth straight week, with the unwinding of global AI trade driving a return of foreign flows into local stocks.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,962 points, as of 7:51 a.m. IST, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,884.5 on Thursday.

The 50-stock index and the BSE Sensex are up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, so far this week, consolidating after a blistering surge of 14.2% and 14.8% over the last four weeks.

"The (Nifty 50's) ability to hold opening gains, particularly around the psychologically significant 26,000 mark, will be key to sustaining the near-term momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

Foreign investors, who have been driving the rally, net bought shares worth 58.43 billion rupees ($632.05 million) on Thursday, as per provisional data. They have already pumped in a record $15.48 billion so far this month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5% on the day, as it looked to end a bruising month on a steadier note.

The regional index is down 8.2% for the month, against the benchmark Nifty 50's 12.3% surge.

Brent crude futures hovered around $96 per barrel as ongoing attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure heightened concerns over oil exports from the conflict-hit region.

STOCKS TO WATCH ** Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields to make market debut after a $963 million initial public offering earlier this week

** International Gemological Institute says Blackstone-backed entity to sell up to 1.55% stake in the company to achieve minimum public shareholding norms

** Urban Company announces foray into air conditioner segment, adding to its portfolio of smart home products

($1 = 92.4450 Indian rupees)