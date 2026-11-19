Indian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday as a hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve in its latest policy meeting minutes threatens to overshadow optimism over easing crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,161.5 points, as of 7:47 a.m. IST, indicating a negative start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,227.95 on Wednesday.

The October minutes of the Fed's meeting showed policymakers saw a need to intensify their efforts to control inflation, even as they agreed to keep interest rates steady for now.

"The (minutes) indicated that further interest rate increases could be warranted, with some policymakers even considering a hike larger than 25 basis points in December. The hawkish undertone could keep investors cautious as markets reassess the US monetary policy trajectory," said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

Higher US interest rates make the dollar and US Treasuries attractive for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which could draw capital away from emerging market equities.

FPIs have turned buyers in India this month after heavy selling in the last two years due to a lack of AI exposure and elevated oil prices.

They net bought shares worth 58.67 billion rupees ($627.69 million) on Wednesday, as per provisional data. Their purchases in India this month have surged to a record $11.28 billion.

Brent crude futures hovered around $92.5 per barrel, with the contract down 21.5% this month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed after Claude chatbot maker Anthropic scored the biggest IPO ever with an $81 billion offering ahead of its market debut in a test for the AI trade that has been under pressure in recent weeks. [MKTS/GLOB]

STOCKS TO WATCH ** National Aluminium Company signs pact with Russian aluminium producer Rusal to study the recovery of scandium from red mud, as India seeks more access to minerals used in advanced industry and clean energy

** Edtech company Physicswallah expects revenue between 90 billion rupees and 100 billion rupees by FY30, buoyed by steady demand for digital learning and test preparation services

** BLS Polymers' second-quarter profit more than doubles to 105.4 million rupees, while revenue rises 28.9% from last year

($1 = 93.4700 Indian rupees)