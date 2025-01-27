Indian shares set to open lower on earnings, US policy uncertainty

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday, pressured by concerns over lacklustre corporate earnings, uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy and persistent foreign outflows.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,930.5, as of 7:47 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 will open below Friday's close of 23,092.2.

India's benchmark indexes posted losses for the third consecutive week on Friday.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have offloaded Indian stocks and bonds worth $8.23 billion so far in January.

Advertisement

In equities alone, FPIs have taken out $7.44 billion, highest outflows since Oct. 2024, when benchmarks tanked about 6% each, their worst since March 2020.

The Nifty has lost 2.3% this month, with just five sessions remaining before the union budget on Feb. 1.

"The market is looking for the budget to act as a meaningful trigger to shift sentiment positively, said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

"The earnings season has been lacklustre so far and Trump's call for rate cuts adds an element of uncertainty in markets," Meena said.

Advertisement

Before the union budget, the Fed rate decision on Wednesday will be in focus, with expectations that the U.S. central bank will stand pat on its rates.

Investors are awaiting the Fed's commentary, especially after Trump advocated for lower borrowing costs, to gauge the future trajectory of interest rates.

Shares of ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, will be in focus after the bank reported higher quarterly profit, driven by healthy loan growth, although lending margins contracted.

Other Asian markets traded flat on the day.

Advertisement

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Godrej Consumer misses third-quarter profit estimates on moderating urban demand

** JSW Steel misses Q3 profit estimates on lower prices, cooling demand

** Airline IndiGo posts drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by ballooning foreign exchange losses, even as it flew a record 31.1 million passengers

** IT company LTIMindtree names former president Venugopal Lambu as next chief executive officer