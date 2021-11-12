Indian startups are not overpriced: Paytm founder

Indian startups are not overpriced and “many are underestimating what India’s opportunity will be," Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm that raised $2.5 billion in an IPO this week. “If we go by anything that happened in the US, China, or other parts of the world, including Indonesia, India is an opportunity which will dwarf many other countries’ startup or technology ecosystems," he said at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum, Thursday.