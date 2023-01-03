PSU companies to remain exempt from public shareholding norms1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- India's capital market regulator has been giving state-run companies exemptions from the MPS norm for years now
NEW DELHI : Indian state-run companies will continue to be exempt from the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm that requires listed companies to maintain a 25% public shareholding, a government notification said late on Monday.
