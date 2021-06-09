Indian stock markets erase early gains, slip into the red

A Bloomberg report cited officials saying that these two changes will cost the exchequer an additional Rs800 billion, about 0.4% of GDP - Rs700 billion for food grains and Rs100 billion for vaccines. Given that vaccine supply will be a mixed basket – domestic production and costlier imported varieties – the actual spend may be higher than the indicative Rs450 billion, comprising te=he budgeted Rs350 billion and the additional Rs100 billion.

