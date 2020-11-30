Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Indian stock gains 2nd best globally
The Indian stock market now has a record market capitalization of $2.31 trillion.

Indian stock gains 2nd best globally

1 min read . 06:10 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Market experts say enthusiasm for Indian stocks may last for some time as earnings are also seen as favourable

Indian stocks surged 76% from the lows of March—the second-highest gainer among the world’s 10 largest stock markets—propelled by hopes of an early vaccine against covid and greater weightage in MSCI indices.

Indian stocks surged 76% from the lows of March—the second-highest gainer among the world’s 10 largest stock markets—propelled by hopes of an early vaccine against covid and greater weightage in MSCI indices.

Only Canadian stocks gained more—79%—while the US market, with gains of 73%, came in third. The Indian stock market now has a record market capitalization of $2.31 trillion.

Only Canadian stocks gained more—79%—while the US market, with gains of 73%, came in third. The Indian stock market now has a record market capitalization of $2.31 trillion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Strong foreign capital inflows, thanks to loose monetary policies and the lifting of uncertainty following the US Presidential election, improved sentiments.

“We have seen good traction in all segments as it continued the bullish momentum with strong buying from FIIs, along with MSCI weight increase flows of $5 billion into India, a positive global set-up, a decline in volatility, short-covering, with momentum in many heavyweights as well as mid-cap counters," said Chandan Taparia, vice-president, derivatives and technical equity research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

View Full Image
Graphic Mint
Click on the image to enlarge

Retail investors also joined the rally; NSE’s daily cash market turnover on Friday touched a record 1.47 trillion.

MSCI on 11 November added a dozen Indian stocks to its indices, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, attracting more investors.

Foreign investor inflows in November were a record $8.32 billion, totalling $14.87 billion so far in 2020.

Among sectoral indices, IT and banking indices were among the biggest gainers since April, while telecom and FMCG firms were laggards.

Market experts say enthusiasm for Indian stocks may last for some time as earnings are also seen as favourable.

September quarter earnings showed a sharp improvement in operating profits, despite expectations to the contrary.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.