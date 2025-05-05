Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, FPI inflows to crude oil prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, following positive global market cues.

Asian markets saw muted openings amid holidays in some of the biggest markets, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting ninth consecutive sessions of gains.

This week, investors will monitor some key stock market triggers, including the next set of Q4 results 2025, US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, domestic macroeconomic data, India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions, flow of foreign capital, global trade deal announcements, and other key global market cues.

On Friday, the Indian stock market indices ended higher, but off day’s high on profit booking at higher levels, amid lack of fresh positive triggers.

The Sensex gained 259.75 points, or 0.32%, to close at 80,501.99, while the Nifty 50 settled 12.50 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,346.70.

“Nifty 50 index is currently in a consolidation phase, facing resistance near the 24,500 mark on a closing basis. However, rotational buying in heavyweight stocks across sectors is helping to cushion the downside. Hence, any short-term pause or consolidation should be viewed as healthy. Participants are advised to continue with a ‘buy on dips’ strategy, focusing on stock selection based on relative strength,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Most Asian markets are closed for holidays, while Australian markets fell in early trade Monday after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was reelected to power.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.29%, and the Australian dollar depreciated marginally by 0.06% against the US dollar to trade at 0.6439.

Japanese, South Korean, Hong Kong and Chinese markets are closed for public holidays.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,510 level, a premium of nearly 110 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Friday, notching the second straight week of gains, helped by strong economic data and potential easing of trade tensions between the US and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 564.47 points, or 1.39%, to 41,317.43, while the S&P 500 gained 82.54 points, or 1.47%, to 5,686.68. The Nasdaq Composite closed 266.99 points, or 1.51%, higher at 17,977.73. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.9%, the Dow climbed 3%, and the Nasdaq added 3.43%.

Apple stock price fell nearly 4%, Meta Platform share surged 4.3% and Nvidia stock price rose 2.6% and Amazon share price fell 0.1%. Chevron share price added 1.6% and ExxonMobil stock advanced 0.4%. Block stock price slumped 20% and Take-Two Interactive shares plunged nearly 7%.

US-China Trade War President Donald Trump said he is willing to lower tariffs on China at some point because the levies now are so high that the world’s two largest economies have essentially stopped doing business with each other. Meanwhile, China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing is evaluating Washington’s offer to hold talks over Trump’s crushing tariffs.

Trump on Powell US President Donald Trump said he will not remove Jerome Powell as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board before his term ends in May 2026. Trump also described the central banker as “a total stiff” and repeated calls for the Fed to lower interest rates.

US Nonfarm Payrolls US job growth slowed marginally in April and employers continued to hoard workers. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 185,000 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 130,000 jobs added after a previously reported 228,000 advance in March.

US Unemployment Rate The US unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in April as against 4.2% in the previous month, the Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed. Analysts had expected an unemployment rate of 4.2%.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices slumped over 3% after OPEC agreed to increase output, bolstering global supplies. Brent crude oil plunged 3.13% to $59.37 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 3.35% to $56.34.

FPI Inflows Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have injected ₹4,223 crore in the Indian stock market in April as they turned net buyers for the first time in three months amid a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.

Forex Reserves India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.983 billion to $688.129 billion in the week that ended on April 25, extending gains for the eighth straight week, RBI data showed.

(With inputs from Reuters)