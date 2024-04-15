Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Iran-Israel tensions to inflation
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,465 level, a discount of nearly 140 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open lower on Monday tracking weakness in global peers amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel during the weekend.
