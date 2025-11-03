Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US-China trade deal to FPI inflows

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with all three indices posting their longest monthly winning streaks in years.

In this holiday-shortened week, market participants will focus on key stock market triggers, including the next set of Q2 results, domestic and global macroeconomic data announcements, trends in FII & FPI flows, developments in US-China trade deal and India-US trade deal, and other key global geopolitical cues.

On Friday, the Indian stock market tumbled for the second day in a row, but the indices clocked their best monthly gains in seven months since March.

The Sensex declined 465.75 points, or 0.55%, to close at 83,938.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 155.75 points, or 0.60%, lower at 25,722.10.

“Going ahead, markets are likely to remain range-bound with a positive bias as investors monitor global developments, foreign fund flows. Resilient domestic fundamentals continue to offer support, even as external uncertainties may cap near-term upside,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Monday, ahead of China PMI data. Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.04%, while Kosdaq gained 0.51%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,855 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Friday, with all three benchmark indices boasting weekly gains and their longest monthly winning streaks in years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40.75 points, or 0.09%, to 47,562.87, while the S&P 500 rose 17.86 points, or 0.26%, to 6,840.20. The Nasdaq Composite closed 143.81 points, or 0.61%, higher at 23,724.96.

For the month, the S&P 500 rallied 2.27%, Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.7% and the Dow rose 2.5%. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while the Nasdaq added 2.24% and the Dow climbed 0.75%.

Amazon stock price jumped 9.6%, Apple share price fell 0.4%, Nvidia share price eased 0.16%, Microsoft shares declined 1.51%, Netflix stock rose 2.7% and Tesla stock price rallied 3.74%. Kroger shares ended down 2.8% while Conagra Brands shares declined 1.3% and Walmart stock price fell 1%.

US-China Trade Deal China will effectively suspend implementation of additional export controls on rare earth metals and terminate investigations targeting US companies in the semiconductor supply chain, the White House announced. Washington will also pause some of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on China for an additional year and is halting plans to implement a 100% tariff on Chinese exports to the US.

Fiscal Deficit The Union Government’s fiscal deficit for April-September 2025 stood at ₹5.73 lakh crore, accounting for just 36.5% of the budget estimate for the current financial year (FY26). The fiscal deficit was 29% of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25 in the first six months of the previous financial year. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit during FY26 at 4.4% of the GDP, or ₹15.69 lakh crore.

FII Inflows Foreign investors turned net buyers in the Indian stock market in October after withdrawing money for the past three months. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) net infused ₹14,610 crore in domestic equities last month after a prolonged spell of persistent outflows, as they pulled out ₹23,885 crore in September, ₹34,990 crore in August, and ₹17,700 crore in July, NSDL data showed.

Auto Sales India’s automotive industry witnessed robust growth in wholesales during October 2025, buoyed by festive season demand and strong consumer sentiment. Major automakers, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Toyota Kirloskar, and Kia India -- all reported healthy YoY gains across key segments.

GST Collection India’s collections of goods and services tax (GST) rose 4.6% to ₹1.96 lakh crore in October 2025 as compared to ₹1.87 lakh crore in the same period the previous year. The growth in GST collection last month comes despite the tax cuts rolled out by the central government’s GST council in September this year.

Gold Prices Gold prices fell amid a stronger dollar and easing US-China trade tensions. Spot gold price fell 0.8% to $3,968.76 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery declined 0.5% to $3,978.30 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose after OPEC decided to hold off production hikes in the first quarter of next year. Brent crude futures rose 0.57% to $65.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.36 a barrel, up 0.62%.

(With inputs from Reuters)