Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US factory output to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,050 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday tracking mixed global market cues.
