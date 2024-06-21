Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture Q3 results
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,595 level, a premium of nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note on Friday following weak global market cues.
