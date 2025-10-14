Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Gaza peace deal to gold, silver prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the Nasdaq notching its biggest one-day gain since May 27.

On Monday, the Indian stock market indices ended lower amid worries over escalating global trade and tariffs tensions.

The Sensex fell 173.77 points, or 0.21%, to close at 82,327.05, while the Nifty 50 settled 58.00 points, or 0.23%, lower at 25,227.35.

“We expect markets to remain range-bound in the near term, tracking Q2 earnings announcements and evolving global tariff developments. While institutional inflows and domestic fundamentals provide a cushion, volatility may persist as investors assess trade rhetoric and its implications for global growth,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Advertisement

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, despite overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index declined 1.10%, while the Topix fell 1.31%. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 1.01%, and the Kosdaq rose 0.84%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,312 level, a premium of nearly 3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended sharply higher on Monday after President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone about renewed US-China trade tensions, easing investor worries.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.29% to 46,067.58, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.56% to end the session at 6,654.72. The Nasdaq closed 2.21% higher at 22,694.61.

Nvidia share price rose 2.8%, Broadcom shares surged 9.88%, Micron Technology stock price jumped 6.15%, while Oracle shares rallied 5.1% and Tesla stock price advanced 5.42%. Estee Lauder shares spiked 5.8%, while Fastenal shares dropped 7.5%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Gaza Peace Deal US President Donald Trump joined the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in an official signing ceremony for the “historic Gaza Peace Deal”. As a part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza and Israel sent home Palestinian detainees.

US-China Trade War The US and China will begin charging port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, Reuters reported. China said it had started to collect the special charges on US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels but clarified that Chinese-built ships would be exempted from the levies.

Advertisement

India CPI Inflation India’s retail inflation slowed to an over 8-year low of 1.54% in September and slipped below the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone. The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 2.07% in August and 5.49% in September 2024. The previous low was 1.46% in June 2017.

HCL Tech Q2 Results HCL Technologies’ net profit in Q2FY26 rose 10.2% QoQ to ₹4,236 crore, while revenue increased 5.2% QoQ to ₹31,942 crore. EBIT grew 11.3% to 5,503 crore, while EBIT margin improved by 95 bps QoQ to 17.25%. The IT major announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

Advertisement

Gold Prices Gold prices rose to a record high on safe-haven demand, with silver also reaching an all-time peak. Spot gold price rose 0.4% to $4,124.79 per ounce, after having hit an all-time high of $4,131.52 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3% to $4,143.10. Silver prices rose as much as 0.4% to $52.5868 an ounce in London.

Dollar The dollar held steady on Tuesday on hopes of de-escalation in US-China trade tensions. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar ticked 0.04% higher to 99.34. Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 152.57 per dollar. Euro traded at $1.1566, while Sterling eased 0.06% to $1.3328.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher on signs of a thaw in US-China trade tensions. Brent crude oil rose 0.43% to $63.59 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.49% to $59.78.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)