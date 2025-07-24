Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Infosys, Tesla results to gold prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday, following positive cues from global markets.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight on reports of trade deals, with the Nasdaq and S&P closing at record highs.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains, lifted by a rally in index heavyweights, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,200 level.

The Sensex surged 539.83 points, or 0.66%, to close at 82,726.64, while the Nifty 50 settled 159.00 points, or 0.63%, higher at 25,219.90.

“The ongoing recovery is being driven primarily by strength in banking majors, while heavyweights from other key sectors are showing signs of stabilization following the recent correction. We maintain our cautious stance and continue to recommend a hedged approach,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Advertisement

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, tracking overnight rally on Wall Street, amid trade deal optimism. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.7%, while Topix rose 1.2% to hit a record high. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.17%, and the Kosdaq rose 0.64%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a marginally higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,297 level, a premium of nearly 44 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Wednesday on optimism over a trade deal with the European Union, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notching record high closes.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.14% to 45,010.29, while the S&P 500 rose 0.78% to end at 6,358.91. The Nasdaq closed 0.61% higher at 21,020.02.

Nvidia share price jumped 2.25%, Tesla stock price rose 0.14%, while Alphabet shares fell 0.58%. GE Vernova share price surged 14.6%, Thermo Fisher stock rallied over 9%, while Texas Instruments shares tanked 13%.

US Home Sales US existing home sales fell more than expected in June. Home sales dropped 2.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.93 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales would slip to a rate of 4.00 million units. Sales were unchanged on a year-over-year basis in June.

Tesla Q2 Results Tesla’s net profit in the second quarter fell 16% to $1.17 billion, or 33 cents a share, from $1.4 billion, or 40 cents a share, YoY. Revenue fell to $22.5 billion for the April-June quarter from $25.50 billion YoY, slightly behind analyst targets compiled by LSEG. Adjusted profit per share of 40 cents lagged the Wall Street consensus. The automotive gross margin, which excludes regulatory credits, was 14.96%. Tesla share price plunged 4.44% in after-market hours.

Advertisement

Alphabet Q2 Results Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported June quarter net profit of $28.2 billion, or $2.31 per share, a 19% increase from the same time last year. Revenue rose 14% from a year ago to $96.4 billion, beating analysts’ projections. Alphabet share price was up nearly 2% in after-market trades.

Infosys Q1 Results Infosys’ net profit in Q1FY26 declined 1.6% QoQ to ₹6,920 crore, while its revenue increased 3.3% QoQ to ₹42,279 crore. The IT major posted 2.6% QoQ growth in constant currency revenue. EBIT rose 2.66% to ₹8,803 crore, while margin fell to 20.8% from 21%, QoQ. Infosys expects revenue growth of 1–3% in CC terms for FY26, revised up from 0-3% earlier. The firm maintained its operating margin guidance at 20–22%.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today

Japan PMI The S&P Global Japan composite PMI in July remained unchanged from June’s 51.5. The S&P Global Japan manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.8 in July from June’s final reading of 50.1. Services PMI increased to 53.5 in July from 51.7 in June.

Gold Prices Gold prices were steady as trade talks between the US and key trading partners dented safe-haven demand. Spot gold price was up 0.1% to $3,389.77 an ounce, following a 1.3% loss in the previous session.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices steadied on US trade talk progress and low inventory levels. Brent crude oil prices rose 0.31% to $68.72 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.35% to $65.48.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)