Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Iran-US talks to gold prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following mixed global markets cues.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock futures were mixed in a thin trade, amid cautiousness ahead of the Iran-US peace talks.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark indices snapping their two-day losing streak, led by buying in heavyweights.

The Sensex rallied 650.39 points, or 0.79%, to close at 83,277.15, while the Nifty 50 settled 211.65 points, or 0.83%, higher at 25,682.75.

“We expect markets to remain sideways with a marginal positive bias, taking cues from the upcoming Infosys’ AI-focused investor meet and the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which could provide direction for tech stocks. With the results season ending on a strong note, the gradual upmove may continue, leading to selective bottom-up opportunities in the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday in holiday-thinned trading. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5% and the broader Topix declined 0.2%. Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea markets were closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,636 level, a discount of nearly 81 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market was closed on Monday on account of Presidents’ Day holiday. US stock futures were mixed, as S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.2%.

Iran-US Talks US President Donald Trump said that he would be involved “indirectly” in high-stakes talks between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program set for Tuesday in Geneva, adding he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal, Reuters reported.

India-US Trade Deal The chief negotiator from India will lead a delegation to the US looking to finalise the legal framework for the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said in an interview with the Press Trust of India.

India Unemployment Rate The rate of unemployment in India among persons aged 15 years and above rose slightly to 5% in January this year from 4.8% in December 2025. The unemployment rate or joblessness recorded a marginal increase in January in both rural and urban areas, showed the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The data also showed lower labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well as workers population ratio (WPR) across the rural and urban areas.

Trade Deficit India’s merchandise trade deficit widened in January as imports surged. The gap between imports and exports swelled to $34.68 billion from $25.04 billion in December and $23 billion a year earlier. The deficit is the highest in the current fiscal so far after the record $41.68 billion in October 2025.

Gold Prices Gold prices were little changed in low market liquidity after falling more than 1% in the previous session. Spot gold price was little changed at $4,990.08 an ounce, while silver price fell 0.1% to $76.58 an ounce.

Dollar The dollar index, a measure of the US currency against major rivals, was last flat at 97.07, after a small gain of 0.2% overnight.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose as geopolitical risk in the Middle East heightened ahead of talks between Iran and the US. Brent crude oil price rallied 1.33% to $68.65 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1.29% to $63.70.

