Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Japan bond yields to Bitcoin prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended lower overnight, amid rising Treasury yields.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended marginally lower for the second consecutive session, weighed down by selling at higher levels.

The Sensex declined 64.77 points, or 0.08%, to close at 85,641.90, while the Nifty 50 settled 27.20 points, or 0.10%, lower at 26,175.75.

“In the near term, markets may remain range-bound as participants await clarity on the potential rate-cut trajectory and developments on the trade deal front,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy and sell on Tuesday

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher on Tuesday, despite an overnight fall in Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%, and the Topix index gained 0.44%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.14%, while Kosdaq eased 0.13%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.

Advertisement

Yields on the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds rose to 1.88%, the highest since June 2008. The 20-year JGB yield rose to 2.915%, the highest since 1999, and yield on the 30-year JGB rose to an all-time high of 3.411%.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 26,332 level, a discount of nearly 2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a jump in Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 427.09 points, or 0.90%, to 47,289.33, while the S&P 500 fell 36.46 points, or 0.53%, to end at 6,812.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 89.76 points, or 0.38%, lower at 23,275.92.

Advertisement

Nvidia share price rose 1.65%, AMD shares gained 1.07%, Apple stock price rallied 1.52%, while Intel shares fell 1.36% and Microsoft stock declined 1.07%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US Manufacturing PMI US manufacturing contracted for the ninth straight month in November. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.2 in November from 48.7 a month earlier.

IIP Data India’s industrial production growth slowed to a 13-month low of 0.4% in October this year. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 3.7% in October 2024.

Current Account Deficit India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $12.3 billion, or 1.3%, of GDP in the September quarter. The CAD stood at $20.8 billion, or 2.2% of the GDP in the year-ago period. However, it was just $2.4 billion, or 0.2%, of the GDP in the preceding June quarter. For the first half of FY26, the CAD declined to $15 billion, or 0.8%, of GDP from $25.3 billion, or 1.3%, of GDP, YoY.

Advertisement

GST Collections India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections slipped to a year-low of ₹1.70 lakh crore in November, growing at a meagre 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) on a lower base. Month-on-month, the GST collections were lower than the ₹1.96 lakh crore in October 2025.

Bitcoin Prices Crypto prices fell, with nearly $1 billion of leveraged crypto positions liquidated that brought fresh momentum to a wide-ranging selloff. Bitcoin prices fell 0.78% to $86,715, Ether price declined 1.56% to $2,803, while Tether price eased 0.01% to $0.999.

Gold Prices Gold prices fell on profit-booking after it touched a six-week peak in the previous session. Spot gold price declined 0.2% to $4,222.93 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since October 21 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.4% to $4,256.30 per ounce. Silver price fell 1% to $57.40 per ounce.

Advertisement

Dollar The US dollar remained under pressure. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major peers, fell to 99.408. Against the yen, the dollar was unchanged at 155.51 yen. The euro was steady at $1.1610, and Sterling traded little changed at $1.3216.