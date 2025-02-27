Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia Q4 results to Trump tariffs

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note on Thursday, following mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight ahead of Nvidia Q4 results.

The Indian stock market was shut on Wednesday on account of Mahashivratri.

On Tuesday, the market ended mixed, with the Sensex snapping its five-day losing streak and the Nifty 50 extending losses to the sixth consecutive session.

The Sensex gained 147.71 points, or 0.20%, to close at 74,602.12, while the Nifty 50 settled 5.80 points, or 0.03%, lower at 22,547.55.

“Amidst global uncertainty and persistent FII selling, we expect the market to remain subdued until there is clarity/stability with regards to Trump’s tariff policies and its implementation,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday following a similar trend overnight on Wall Street amid fresh tariff threats from the US President Donald Trump.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.32%, while the Topix rose 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2%, and Kosdaq added 0.26%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weaker opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 22,600 level, a premium of nearly 18 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday as gains in technology shares were offset by losses in healthcare, consumer staples and other sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 188.04 points, or 0.43%, to 43,433.12, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81 points, or 0.01%, to 5,956.06. The Nasdaq Composite closed 48.88 points, or 0.26%, higher at 19,075.26.

Nvidia share price ended 3.7% higher, while Apple stock price declined 2.7%. Intuit shares jumped 12.6% and Meta stock gained 2.46%.

Nvidia Q4 Results Nvidia reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and sales led by growing demand for its specialized Blackwell chips. For the three months that ended January 26, Nvidia posted revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and 78% from one year ago, beating estimates of $38.04 billion.

The tech giant reported adjusted per-share profit of 89 cents, compared with estimates of 84 cents a share. Net income was at $22.06 billion, beating analysts’ predictions of $19.57 billion.

The company expects total revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2% for the first quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $41.78 billion, according to LSEG. It forecast first-quarter gross margin slightly below expectations - it will sink to 71%, below the 72.2% forecast by Wall Street, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Trump Tariffs US President Donald Trump said his administration will soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union, Reuters reported. He also raised hopes for another pause on steep new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada by saying they would take effect on April 2, about a month later than a deadline next week.

US Home Sales The US Commerce Department said that new home sales plunged 10.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000 units last month, short of the 680,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters, hurt by persistently high mortgage rates and unusually cold weather in some parts of the country.

Airtel-Tata Merger Bharti Airtel confirmed that it is currently in discussions with the Tata Group to explore a deal to merge Tata Play’s direct-to-home (DTH) business with its subsidiary Bharti Telemedia Ltd.

Gold Prices Today Gold prices traded higher as concerns persisted over Trump’s tariff plans, while investors awaited an inflation report to assess the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,918.22 an ounce, while the US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,932.30.

Dollar The US dollar rose to move further from recent 11-week lows. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.21% to 106.46, with the euro down 0.26% at $1.0486. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.04% to 148.96. Sterling strengthened 0.09% to $1.2677

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher. Brent crude oil rose 0.34% to $72.78 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.25% to $68.79.

(With inputs from Reuters)