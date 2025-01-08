Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking losses in global markets.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market fell overnight dragged by selling in tech stocks and rising Treasury yields.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended higher led by positive global cues and the absence of major concerns regarding the HMPV virus.

The Sensex gained 234.12 points, or 0.30%, to close at 78,199.11, while the Nifty 50 settled 91.85 points, or 0.39%, higher at 23,707.90.

“We expect markets to remain in a range amidst news flows over HMPV virus, pre-quarterly business updates, and take cues from the upcoming Q3 results,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday following overnight losses on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.57%, while the Topix declined 0.45%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.28% while the Kosdaq Index was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a flat opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,755 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street Today US stock market ended lower on Tuesday amid losses in technology stocks on rising Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 178.20 points, or 0.42%, to 42,528.36, while the S&P 500 dropped 66.35 points, or 1.11%, to 5,909.03. The Nasdaq Composite closed 375.30 points, or 1.89%, lower at 19,489.68.

Nvidia share price plunged 6.22%, while Tesla stock price declined 4%. Micron Technology shares rose 2.67%, Citigroup stock gained 1.29% and Bank of America share price rallied 1.5%.

Nvidia Shares Fall Nvidia share price slid more than 6% on Tuesday, marking the biggest single-day decline in four months after its Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang unveiled a wide-range of products. Nvidia stock price fell 6.2% to $140.14 in New York.

Huang kicked off CES 2025 and unveiled its GeForce RTX 50 Series desktop and laptop GPU and also introduced a series of new AI models — dubbed Cosmos. Huang also announced Project DIGITS, a $3,000 desktop computer targeted at developers or gen AI enthusiasts.

US Job Openings US job openings unexpectedly increased in November while hiring softened. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, from the Labor Department, showed Job openings, a measure of labor demand, were up 259,000 to 8.098 million by the last day of November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 7.70 million unfilled positions.

US Services PMI US services sector activity accelerated in December. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said that its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) increased to 54.1 last month from 52.1 in November amid strong demand. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the services PMI rising to 53.3.

India GDP India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 6.4% in FY25, a four-year low and a sharp decline from the 8.2% growth recorded in FY24, as per the first advance estimates released by the government.

Samsung Q4 Profit Outlook Samsung Electronics released a fourth-quarter operating profit estimate that missed analyst estimates by a large margin. The world’s largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated an operating profit of 6.5 trillion won ($4.47 billion) for the three months ended December 31, versus a 7.7 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate, Reuters reported.

The estimated result was 131% higher than the same period a year earlier, but down 29% from the third quarter. Samsung shares were down 1% in early trading.

US Treasury Yields, Dollar The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.33% to 108.67, with the euro down 0.47% at $1.0341. The greenback rose to a near six-month peak against the Japanese yen. It was up 0.23% at 157.96 yen.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit an eight-month high, buoyed by strong economic data. The yield on 10-year notes rose 7.5 basis points to 4.691%, having peaked at 4.699%, the highest since April 26.

Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose as supplies from Russia and OPEC members tightened. Brent crude gained 0.42% to $77.37 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.57% to $74.67.

(With inputs from Reuters)