Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, S&P 500’s record close to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,173 level, a premium of nearly 6 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note Thursday tracking mixed global market cues.
