Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, TCS Q2 results to gold, silver prices

Indian stock market: The equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, following declines in global markets.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market fell overnight, with all three Wall Street indices closing in the red.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with both the benchmark indices gaining around half a percent each, led by buying across the board.

The Sensex rallied 398.44 points, or 0.49%, to close at 82,172.10, while the Nifty 50 settled 135.65 points, or 0.54%, higher at 25,181.80.

“The market is anticipated to trade in a broad range with a positive bias, supported by strong domestic liquidity and improving global cues. Sector and stock specific action is likely to continue, aided by the onset of the festive season and expectations of healthy Q2FY26 earnings,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Advertisement

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly lower on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.60% while the Topix declined 0.92%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.88%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.37%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,238 level, a discount of nearly 36 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Thursday, amid consolidation ahead of the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to 46,358.42, while the S&P 500 declined 18.61 points, or 0.28%, to 6,735.11. The Nasdaq Composite closed 18.75 points, or 0.08%, lower at 23,024.63.

Advertisement

Nvidia share price gained 1.79%, Apple shares declined 1.56%, Advanced Micro Devices stock price fell 1.13%, while Amazon shares rose 1.12% and Meta share price rallied 2.18%. Tesla stock price fell 0.72%, Delta Air Lines shares jumped 4.3% and Albemarle share price gained 5.3%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

TCS Q2 Results TCS Q2 net profit fell 3.8% QoQ to ₹12,075 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue rose 3.7% QoQ to ₹65,799 crore, with CC revenue growth at 0.8%. EBIT increased 6.8% to ₹16,565 crore, while EBIT margin improved by 70 bps to 25.2%, QoQ. TCS board declared a dividend of ₹11 per share.

The IT major also announced strategic investments, including a new business entity to build world class AI infrastructure with 1 GW capacity AI datacenter in India and the acquisition of 100% stake in ListEngage.

Advertisement

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday, clearing the way to suspend hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and free Israeli hostages held there within 72 hours after that.

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased again last week, economists estimated. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ending October 4 from 224,000 the prior week, economists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs calculated. Official economic data collection and publication has been suspended because of the government shutdown, now in its second week.

Russia-Ukraine War A mass Russian attack triggered a fire in a high-rise apartment building in central Kyiv and targeted energy sites early on Friday, Reuters reported. Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces were striking energy sites in the country and crews would be attempting to minimise the effects of the assault.

Advertisement

Japan Wholesale Inflation Japan’s wholesale prices rose 2.7% in the year to September, data showed on Friday, holding steady from the previous month. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded market forecasts for a 2.5% increase.

Gold Prices Gold prices fell 2% on Thursday, dipping below the $4,000/oz milestone breached for the first time in the previous session, while silver prices eased from its record high of $51.22 per ounce as well. Spot gold price fell nearly 2% to $3,959.48 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery fell 2.4% to settle at $3,972.6. Silver price was flat at $48.93 per ounce.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices were little changed after falling more than 1% in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to $65.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.2% to $61.63.

(With inputs from Reuters)