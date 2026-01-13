Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Trump tariffs, gold rates to inflation

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday amid mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market gained, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting record closing highs.

On Monday, the Indian stock market snapped its five-day losing streak and ended higher on indications of the US-India trade deal talks.

The Sensex gained 301.93 points, or 0.36%, to close at 83,878.17, while the Nifty 50 settled 106.95 points, or 0.42%, higher at 25,790.25.

“Sentiment was shaped by a combination of global and bilateral developments. In the current environment of mixed cues and elevated volatility, a selective, stock-specific approach with disciplined risk management remains advisable,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, led by Japanese stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 3.4%, while the Topix rallied 2.13%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.62%, and the Kosdaq fell 0.30%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,926 level, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones registering record closing highs, led by gains in shares of technology and consumer staple companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 86.13 points, or 0.17%, to 49,590.20, while the S&P 500 rose 10.99 points, or 0.16%, to 6,977.27. The Nasdaq Composite closed 62.56 points, or 0.26%, higher at 23,733.90.

Apple share price rose 0.34%, AMD stock price gained 2.22%, while Microsoft shares fell 0.44%. Walmart stock price jumped 3%, Citigroup shares declined 3%, while American Express share price plunged 4.3%.

Trump Tariffs US President Donald Trump said any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25% on trade with the US. “Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that the central bank does not face any near-term pressure to change the stance of monetary policy, Reuters reported. Monetary policy is “in a good place,” Williams told reporters. “I don't feel like we’re under any strong pressure one way or the other” to change the level of interest rates right now, he said.

India CPI Inflation Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 1.33% in December, mainly due to higher prices of food items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline inflation was 0.71% in November and 5.22% in December 2024.

TCS Q3 Results Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Q3FY26 net profit fell 11.7% to ₹10,657 crore from ₹12,075 crore, while revenue rose 2% to ₹67,087 crore from ₹65,799 crore, QoQ. EBIT during the quarter rose 2% QoQ to ₹16,889 crore, and EBIT margin was flat sequentially at 25.2%. The IT giant also declared a total dividend of ₹57 per share.

Direct Tax Collection The union government’s direct tax collections jumped 8.8% YoY to ₹18.37 lakh crore as of mid-January 2026, according to the official data collected from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The net direct tax collections stood at ₹16.88 lakh crore as of the same period a year ago.

Gold and Silver Prices MCX gold and silver prices hit record highs, tracking a rally in international bullion prices, as the US dollar weakened after uncertainty deepened over a Trump administration criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. MCX gold rate gained over 2% to near ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver price jumped more than 6% to above ₹2.68 lakh per kg.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose to near one month high after US President Donald Trump said he is imposing a 25% tariff on goods from countries “doing business” with Iran. Brent crude oil rose 0.69% to $64.29 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.71% to $59.92.

(With inputs from Reuters)