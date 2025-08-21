Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed meeting minutes to gold prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Thursday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower overnight, after the release of US Federal Reserve July meeting minutes.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth consecutive session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,000 level.

The Sensex gained 213.45 points, or 0.26%, to close at 81,857.84, while the Nifty 50 settled 69.90 points, or 0.28%, higher at 25,050.55.

“The near-term market outlook remains positive on the back of government policy support and consumption boost, while investors continue to track global developments, sectoral trends and key macro data,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed, following overnight tech stocks-driven losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.60%, while the Topix index declined 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index rallied 0.88%, while the Kosdaq gained by 0.62%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a flat opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,085 level, a premium of nearly 2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mostly lower on Wednesday, dragged by selling in tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.04 points, or 0.04%, to close at 44,938.31, while the S&P 500 fell 15.59 points, or 0.24%, to end at 6,395.78. The Nasdaq Composite closed 142.09 points, or 0.67%, lower at 21,172.86.

Nvidia share price fell 0.14%, Amazon shares declined 1.84%, Apple stock price dropped 1.97%, and Microsoft stock fell 0.79%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US Fed Meeting Minutes The US Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes showed that most central bank officials highlighted the risk to inflation as outweighing concerns over the labor market. Fed officials acknowledged worries over higher inflation and weaker employment, but a majority of the 18 policymakers “judged the upside risk to inflation as the greater of these two risks.”

RBI MPC Meeting Minutes The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members flagged evolving risks from global trade tensions and tariffs as a key drag on growth but said the economy remains resilient with the inflation outlook benign, minutes of the August RBI MPC meeting showed.

Core Sector Data Eight infrastructure sectors’ growth slowed down to 2% in July 2025 from 6.3% in the same month last year. The core sector’s output growth was 2.2% in the previous month of June. In April-July of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 1.6%, compared to 6.3% during the same period last year.

Japan Manufacturing PMI Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted for the second month in August. The S&P Global flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 49.9 in August from July’s final 48.9, Reuters reported.

Gold Prices Gold prices were steady as investors awaited cues into the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. Spot gold price eased 0.1% to $3,343.09 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1% to $3,386.10.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices gained as larger-than-expected declines in crude oil and fuel inventories in the US supported expectations for steady demand. Brent crude futures rose 0.15% to $66.94 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 1.38% to $63.21.

Dollar The dollar fell after US President Donald Trump called on Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to resign. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last down 0.13% on the day at 98.20, with the euro up 0.09% at $1.1657, Reuters reported. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.32% against the greenback to 147.2 per dollar.

(With inputs from Reuters)