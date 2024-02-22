Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed minutes to Nvidia results
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,135 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,034, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open with gains on Thursday amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message