Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed policy to Nvidia share rally

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday following positive cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight after the US Federal Reserve monetary policy.

US Fed kept its key interest rates unchanged for the eighth straight meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his policy statement signaled a rate cut as soon as in September.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive session.

The Sensex rallied 285.94 points, or 0.35%, to close at 81,741.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 93.85 points, or 0.38%, higher at 24,951.15.

“Markets ended the month of July on a positive note with Nifty just shy away to achieve 25,000-mark. The index gained around 3% in the month of July supported by growth led budget and second month consecutive buying by FIIs. We expect this momentum to continue with sectorial rotation at play,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets were mixed on Thursday tracking overnight rally on Wall Street after US Fed policy.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.2%, while the Topix declined 2.48%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.42%, while the Kosdaq rallied 1.38%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower start.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,100 level, a premium of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market rallied on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve left the interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 99.46 points, or 0.24%, to 40,842.79, while the S&P 500 surged 85.86 points, or 1.58%, to 5,522.30. The Nasdaq Composite ended 451.98 points, or 2.64%, higher at 17,599.40.

Nvidia share price jumped nearly 13%, Advanced Micro Devices shares gained 4%, while Microsoft stock price fell nearly 1%. Meta shares rose 2%, Apple stock price gained 1.7% and Amazon shares rallied 3%.

US Fed Policy The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept its key interest rates unchanged at 5.25% - 5.50% for the eighth straight meeting, but signaled that it could make its first cut as soon as September. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said if US inflation continues to fall, “a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table" when the Fed next meets in September.

Nvidia Share Price Nvidia share price surged nearly 13% and added about $330 billion in stock market value on Wednesday, a record one-day gain for any company on Wall Street. Nvidia stock price rallied 12.81% to $117.02 per share, and is now valued at $2.88 trillion, making it Wall Street’s third most valuable company, behind Apple and Microsoft.

India Fiscal Deficit India’s fiscal deficit for the first quarter narrowed to 8.1% of the estimate for FY25 as compared with 25.3% during the same period in the previous year. Q1 fiscal deficit was at ₹1.36 lakh crore as against ₹4.51 lakh crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. According to the target of ₹16.13 lakh crore set out in the Budget 2024 last week, the fiscal deficit during Q1FY25 stood at 8.43% of the estimates for FY25.

Core Sector Data India’s core sector growth fell to a 20-month low of 4% in June from 6.4% in the previous month. Core sector growth in Q1FY25 eased to 5.7% from 6%, YoY.

Japan PMI Japan’s factory activity shrank modestly in July on tepid domestic and overseas demand. The final au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.1 in July from 50.0 in June.

Dollar, Treasury Yields US dollar and Treasury yields declined after the Fed statement and comments from Powell.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.37% to 104.06.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes fell 9.6 basis points (bps) to 4.045%. The 2-year note yield fell 8.7 bps to 4.276%, hitting its lowest level since February 2.

Oil Prices Crude oil prices extended gains on Thursday after jumping about 4% in the previous session. Global benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.8% to $81.51 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.9% to $78.60 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)