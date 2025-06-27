Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP, gold prices to weak dollar

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday, following a rally in global markets as the Israel-Iran ceasefire continued to hold.

Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq now within striking distance of all-time highs.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session, with the Nifty 50 jumping to a 9-month high of above 25,500.

The Sensex surged 1,000.36 points, or 1.21%, to close at 83,755.87, while the Nifty 50 settled 304.25 points, or 1.21%, higher at 25,549.00.

“After consolidating for over five weeks, markets have finally resumed their uptrend, and we expect Nifty 50 to gradually move towards its record high, with a possible pause around the 25,700 – 25,800 zone. We continue to favor rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, financials, auto, and realty, while recommending a selective approach for other segments,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday tracking overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.07%, while the Topix index gained 1.05%. South Korea’s Kospi index and Kosdaq were flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,715 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Thursday after a slew of economic indicators appeared to support the US Federal Reserve rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 404.41 points, or 0.94%, to 43,386.84, while the S&P 500 gained 48.86 points, or 0.80%, to 6,141.02. The Nasdaq Composite closed 194.36 points, or 0.97%, higher at 20,167.91.

Nvidia share price rose 0.51%, Amazon shares gained 2.42%, Microsoft stock price advanced 1.05%, while Micron shares dropped 1.0%. Nike share price ended 2.81% higher, and jumped 10.73% after market hours.

US GDP US economy contracted a bit faster than previously thought in the first quarter. Gross domestic product decreased at a downwardly revised 0.5% annualized rate last quarter, the third estimate of GDP showed. It was previously reported to have dropped at a 0.2% pace. The economy grew at a 2.4% rate in the fourth quarter.

US Trade Deficit The US trade deficit in goods increased in May amid a decline in exports. The goods trade gap widened 11.1% to $96.6 billion last month. Exports of goods dropped $9.7 billion to $179.2 billion. Goods imports were little changed at $275.8 billion.

US Unemployment Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 236,000 for the week ended June 21. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 245,000 claims for the latest week.

US Durable Goods Orders Orders for long-lasting US manufactured goods rebounded sharply in May. Durable goods orders jumped 16.4% last month after a revised 6.6% decline in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders increasing 8.5% after a previously reported 6.3% decrease in April.

Gold Prices Gold prices fell and were poised for a second consecutive weekly loss. Spot gold price declined 0.4% to $3,314.27 per ounce. Bullion was down 1.6% so far this week. US gold futures fell 0.6% to $3,327.

Dollar US dollar sank to its lowest level in more than three years amid growing market concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence. The U.S. dollar index was down nearly 0.43% on the session and more than 10% for the year. The dollar fell 0.72% to 144.2 Japanese yen. The euro was up 0.51% at $1.1719, while Sterling rose 0.62% to $1.3748.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher, but were set to fall this week with the Iran-Israel ceasefire holding and easing concerns over Middle East supply risks. Brent crude futures rose 0.50% to $68.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.51% to $65.57 a barrel. The benchmarks were set to fall about 12% for the week.

(With inputs from Reuters)