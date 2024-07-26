Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP to jobless claims

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,480 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Livemint, Written By Ankit Gohel
Published26 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Trade Now
Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP to jobless claims
Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP to jobless claims(Photo: AP)

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note Friday tracking largely weak sentiment in the global markets.

Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight amid the release of US GDP data and as selling in megacap stocks continued.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive session following weak global cues.

The Sensex fell 109.08 points, or 0.14%, to close at 80,039.80, while the Nifty 50 settled 7.40 points, or 0.03%, lower at 24,406.10.

“Weak global cues along with moderate Q1FY25 earnings so far have dampened the sentiments. Overall we expect the market to continue its consolidation mode with stock-specific action given the earning season is in full swing,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 26

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday tracking similar cues from Wall Street overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%, while the Topix declined 0.18%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.63%, while Kosdaq rose 0.39%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,480 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Also Read | Ford Motor shares slide nearly 17% on disappointing Q2 profit

Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Thursday amid the release of key economic data and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 81.20 points, or 0.20%, to 39,935.07, while the S&P 500 fell 27.91 points, or 0.51%, to 5,399.22. The Nasdaq Composite ended 160.69 points, or 0.93%, lower at 17,181.72.

Alphabet share price fell 3.1% to its lowest close since May 6, while Tesla shares gained nearly 2%. Meta ,Platforms Microsoft and Nvidia shares ended between 1.7% and 2.4% lower. IBM stock price jumped 4.3%, American Airlines stock rallied 4.2%, while Southwest Airlines surged 5.5%.

Ford shares slumped 18.4% and Edwards Lifesciences stock tumbled 31.3%.

US GDP

US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter amid solid gains in consumer spending and business investment. US GDP, or gross domestic product, increased at a 2.8% annualized rate last quarter, advance estimates of second-quarter GDP showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.0% rate. The economy grew at a 1.4% rate in the first quarter.

Also Read | US Q2 GDP: At 2.8%, US economy beats estimates on robust consumer spending

Jobless Claims

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ended July 20, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 238,000 claims for the latest week.

US Durable Goods Orders

New orders for manufactured durable goods in the US fell sharply by 6.6% MoM to $264.5 billion in June, and by 2.0% year-on-year (YoY).

RBI Draft Liquidity Norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued draft guidelines proposing banks to assign additional liquidity buffers for accounts having internet and mobile banking (IMB) facilities to stave off any risks during times of stress.

Tokyo Inflation

Core inflation in Japan’s capital accelerated for a third straight month in July, Reuters reported. The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2% in July from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast and accelerating slightly from a 2.1% gain in June.

Also Read | Gold falls over 1% as investors take profits, attention shifts to US data

Oil Prices

Crude oil prices traded flat amid mixed cues. Brent crude futures for September eased 0.02% to $82.35 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for September fell 0.05% to $78.24 per barrel.

US Treasury Yields

Longer-dated US Treasury yields fell after US GDP data. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note fell 2.8 basis points (bps) to 4.258%, while the yield on the 30-year bond declined 4.9 bps to 4.5%. Two-year US Treasury yield rose 2.5 bps to 4.441%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
10,733

1 of 7Read Full Story
$42 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
117

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹4,814 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2,165

5 of 7Read Full Story
317,641

6 of 7Read Full Story
$725.67 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIndian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP to jobless claims

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

176.85
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
8.1 (4.8%)

Bharat Electronics

301.30
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.38%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

326.00
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.49%)

NTPC

392.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,391.95
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
307.6 (9.97%)

Jyothy Labs

547.15
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
39.2 (7.72%)

Tata Motors DVR

747.10
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
45.6 (6.5%)

Tata Motors

1,091.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
63.4 (6.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.000.00
    Chennai
    70,534.000.00
    Delhi
    70,672.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue