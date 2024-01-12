Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to IT sector Q3 results
Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock indices ended lower overnight as mixed economic data and Fed officials' comments led investors to scale back expectations for the timing and size of any rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve this year.
Indian stock market: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note on Friday tracking mixed global market cues, while investors will take cues from the domestic corporate earnings for the December 2023 quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started