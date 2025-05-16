Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to Japan GDP

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US market ended mostly higher overnight, after the retail sales and inflation data.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended with stellar gains led by buying across the board, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 25,000-mark.

The Sensex surged 1,200.18 points or 1.48%, to close at 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 settled 395.20 points, or 1.60%, higher at 25,062.10.

“The recent surge in the Nifty 50 index has reinforced our positive outlook. A decisive breakout above the 25,200 level could potentially take the index towards the 25,400+ zone. We continue to advocate a ‘buy on dips’ strategy, with a strong emphasis on selective stock picking, especially in light of overbought conditions in certain segments,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Advertisement

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Friday after Japan’s GDP data and ahead of other economic data from the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.14%, while the Topix gained 0.12%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.33%, while the Kosdaq declined 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,178 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing lower, amid the release of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.65% to 42,322.75, while the S&P 500 rose 0.41% to end at 5,916.93. The Nasdaq closed 0.18% lower at 19,112.32.

Advertisement

Cisco Systems share price jumped almost 5%, while UnitedHealth Group shares plunged 11% to a five-year low. Walmart stock price fell 0.5% and Amazon stock price dropped 2.4%. Tesla share price declined 1.40%, Nvidia stock price eased 0.38%, while Apple shares fell 0.41%.

US Producer Prices US producer inflation unexpectedly fell in April. The producer price index (PPI) contracted by 0.5% in April from a month earlier. This was below the Briefing.com’s market consensus, which expected a 0.3% rise in prices from March.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US Retail Sales US retail sales growth slowed in April. Retail sales edged up 0.1% last month after an upwardly revised 1.7% surge in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, unchanged after a previously reported 1.5% jump in March.

Advertisement

US Unemployment Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits held steady at a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended May 10. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 229,000 claims for the latest week.

Japan GDP Japan's economy shrank for the first time in a year in the March quarter at a faster pace than expected, Reuters reported. Real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an annualised 0.7% in January-March, much bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.2% drop. It followed a revised 2.4% increase in the previous quarter. On a QoQ basis, Japan's economy shrank 0.2% compared with market forecasts for a 0.1% contraction.

Advertisement

Trade Deficit India’s merchandise trade deficit in April increased to $26.42 billion from $21.54 billion in the previous month. India’s exports rose by 9.03% to $38.49 billion, while imports increased by 19.12% year-on-year (YoY) to $64.91 billion in April.

India Unemployment Rate India’s unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above stood at 5.1% in April 2025, while the unemployment rate was 5.2% among males and 5% among females. The data, based on the current weekly status (CWS) approach, showed India’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) was 55.6% in April.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices were flat amid optimism over US-China trade deal. Brent crude futures eased 0.02% to $64.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.06% to $61.66.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)