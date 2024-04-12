Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to rally in tech stocks
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,675 level, a discount of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ Wednesday’s close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open lower on Friday following mixed global market cues.
