Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to weak dollar
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,385 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open higher on Thursday tracking gains in global peers.
