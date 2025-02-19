Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US-Russia talks to Trump tariffs

Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher, with the S&P 500 touching record high.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market resumed its downward trend and the benchmark indices ended marginally lower.

The Sensex fell 29.47 points, or 0.04%, to close at 75,967.39, while the Nifty 50 settled 14.20 points, or 0.06%, lower at 22,945.30.

“Markets ended a tad lower in a sluggish trading session as caution prevailed amongst the investors amid rising foreign fund outflows and falling rupee. Expensive valuation concerns and dismal earnings season continued to plunder small cap stocks,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors appeared to look past tariffs and inflation headwinds.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Topix were flat. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.51%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.47%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 22,965 level, a discount of nearly 7 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 hitting all-time high led by a rally in chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.26 points, or 0.02%, to 44,556.34, while the S&P 500 gained 14.95 points, or 0.24%, to 6,129.58. The Nasdaq Composite closed 14.49 points, or 0.07%, higher at 20,041.26.

Intel shares jumped 16.1% and Constellation Brands share price surged 4.0%. Tesla stock price fell 0.49%, while Nvidia shares gained 0.4% and Meta share price declined 2.76%.

Trump Tariffs US President Donald Trump said he intends to impose auto tariffs “in the neighborhood of 25%” and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports, Reuters reported. On Friday, Trump said levies on automobiles would come as soon as April 2.

US-Russia Peace Talks US President Donald Trump’s administration said it had agreed to hold more talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine after an initial meeting that excluded Kyiv, Reuters reported. The talks in Riyadh were the first time US and Russian officials met to discuss ways to halt the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump said he was more confident after the talks and he would probably meet with Putin before the end of the month.

US Federal Reserve San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said that while there is no reason to be discouraged about bumpy and sometimes imperceptible progress toward 2% inflation, the US central bank should keep short-term borrowing costs where they are until the progress is more visible, Reuters reported.

Japan Trade Deficit Japan’s total exports rose 7.2% year-on-year, less than a median market forecast for a 7.9% increase and following a 2.8% rise in December. Imports grew 16.7% in January from a year earlier, compared with market forecasts for a 9.7% increase, Reuters reported. As a result, Japan ran a trade deficit of 2.759 trillion yen ($18.16 billion) compared with the forecast of a deficit of 2.1 trillion yen.

Dollar The US dollar rose on Wednesday on the back of tariff concerns and tense Russia-Ukraine negotiations. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, rose 0.02% to 107.02. The yen strengthened 0.13% to 151.88 per dollar, while Sterling was up 0.08% at $1.2623.

Gold Prices Today Gold prices held steady near a record high. Spot gold was flat at $2,932.35 an ounce, moving closer to a record high of $2,942.70 it hit last week. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,952.40.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher on the possible postponement of OPEC supply increases. Brent crude oil rose 0.09% to $75.91 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.13% to $71.94.

(With inputs from Reuters)