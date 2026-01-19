Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed over weekend - Gift Nifty, Trump’s tariff threat to gold, silver rates

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday amid weak cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended flat last week, while investor sentiment remains soured after US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended higher, snapping its two-day losing run, led by gains in IT heavyweights.

The Sensex gained 187.64 points, or 0.23%, to close at 83,570.35, while the Nifty 50 settled 28.75 points, or 0.11%, higher at 25,694.35.

This week, investors will watch out for key stock market triggers, including the ongoing Q3 results, developments over US-Iran conflict, tariffs, India-US trade talks, trends in crude oil prices, gold and silver prices, FPI flows, and other key domestic and global macroeconomic data.

“Markets are expected to trade sideways in the near term, with stock-specific action driven by earnings & trade-related developments while any geopolitical escalations will remain a key risk factor,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday ahead of key economic data from China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.85%, while the Topix fell 0.46%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18%, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.15%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,592 level, a discount of nearly 160 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended Friday’s choppy session nearly flat ahead of the long weekend, while all three major indexes posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 83.11 points, or 0.17%, to 49,359.33, while the S&P 500 fell 4.46 points, or 0.06%, to 6,940.01. The Nasdaq Composite ended 14.63 points, or 0.06%, lower at 23,515.39. For the week, the S&P 500 declined 0.38%, the Nasdaq fell 0.66% and the Dow dropped 0.29%.

Nvidia stock price fell 0.47%, AMD shares gained 1.72%, Apple stock price declined 1.04%, while Amazon shares rose 0.39%. Tesla stock price fell 0.24%.

Trump’s Tariff Threat US President Donald Trump vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European Union members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, until the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

Japanese Bond Yields Benchmark Japanese government bond (JGB) yields jumped to a near 27-year high. The 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points (bps) to 2.215%, the highest since February 1999. The two-year yield increased 0.5 bps to 1.2%.

Reliance Q3 Results Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22,290 crore in Q3FY26, rising 1.6% from ₹21,930 crore, in the year-ago quarter. RIL's consolidated revenue from operations increased 10.5% to ₹2,69,496 crore from ₹2,43,965 crore, YoY. EBITDA rose 6.1% YoY to ₹50,932 crore, while EBITDA margin declined by 70 bps to 17.3% from 18% YoY.

HDFC Bank Q3 Results HDFC Bank’s Q3FY26 net profit rose 11.4% YoY to ₹18,653.75 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) increased 6.4% YoY to ₹32,615 crore. Asset quality of HDFC Bank in Q3 weakened sequentially. Total EOP deposits grew 11.6%, while gross advances rose 11.9% YoY.

Gold and Silver Prices Gold and silver jumped to record highs on fears of a damaging trade war between the US and Europe. Spot gold price rallied 1.6% to $4,668.76 an ounce, hitting a peak of $4,690.59 earlier. Silver price surged 3.2% to $93.0211, and touched a high of $94.1213.

Dollar The dollar fell after US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland led to buying into the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, in a broad risk-averse move across markets, Reuters reported. The dollar index fell 0.19% to 99.18. The greenback slid 0.45% against the safe-haven Swiss franc to 0.7983, and was down 0.33% to 157.59 yen.

Euro bounced 0.19% to $1.1619, while the British pound recovered 0.17% to $1.3398.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded lower as tensions over Iran cooled. Brent crude oil price fell 0.41% to $63.87 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 0.40% to $59.20.