Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed overnight - Gift Nifty, US tech stocks sell-off to Infosys buyback date

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, following weakness in global markets amid a sell-off in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight as valuation concerns weighed on tech stocks.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended lower in a choppy session, with the frontline indices closing lower for the second consecutive session.

The Sensex declined 148.14 points, or 0.18%, to close at 83,311.01, while the Nifty 50 settled 87.95 points, or 0.34%, lower at 25,509.70.

“Participants should avoid aggressive positions and maintain a stock-specific trading approach, with a preference for large-cap and larger mid-cap stocks, as the broader market underperformance may persist in the near term,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Friday, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street amid selling in technology stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.56%, while the Topix index retreated 0.5%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.46%, and the Kosdaq fell 0.92%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,498 level, a discount of nearly 129 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by sell-off in tech stocks amid concerns over mounting economic uncertainty and stretched valuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 397.35 points, or 0.84%, to 46,913.65, while the S&P 500 dropped 75.91 points, or 1.12%, to 6,720.38. The Nasdaq Composite closed 445.80 points, or 1.90%, lower at 23,053.99.

Nvidia stock price fell 3.65%, AMD shares slipped 7.27%, Amazon stock price declined 2.86%, Microsoft share price dropped 1.98%, while Tesla stock price plunged 3.54%. DoorDash shares slumped 17.5%, Elf Beauty shares tumbled 35.04%, while Snap stock price jumped 9.7%.

Bank of England Policy The Bank of England kept borrowing costs on hold. The nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to keep the central bank’s benchmark Bank Rate at 4%. Most economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted a 6-3 decision by the MPC to leave it unchanged.

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased marginally last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 229,140 for the week ended November 1 from 219,520 in the prior week, Haver Analytics calculated.

Infosys Buyback Record Date Infosys, India’s second-largest IT company, announced the record date for its ₹18,000 crore share buyback. Infosys buyback date has been fixed as 14 November 2025, Friday, to determine the eligible shareholders who can participate in the buyback.

Tesla’s Elon Musk Pay Plan Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. More than 75% of the votes cast were in favor of the pay plan. Tesla stock price ended 3.54% lower at $445.91 apiece. In the extended trading, the stock gained 1.57%.

Dollar The dollar retreated, leading declines among major currencies. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.5% to 99.674. Against the yen, the dollar traded 0.1% firmer at 153.17 yen. The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.1233 yuan per dollar. Sterling was flat at $1.3135, while the euro was little changed, trading around a one-week high at $1.1550.

Gold Prices Gold prices held steady, having trimmed losses in the previous session. Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $3,990.15 an ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher. Brent crude oil rose 0.44% to $63.66 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 0.49% to $59.71.

